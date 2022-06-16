Book return

Stowe Free Library welcomed its first in-person author event in three years on June 9 for Stowe resident Catherine Drake’s talk and reading from her novel, “The Treehouse on Dog River Road.”
The event was sponsored by the Friends of Stowe Library.
The book, set in Waterbury, features places in Stowe and is available where books are sold.
