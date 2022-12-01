The holidays are known for shiny new bicycles, family traditions, pumpkin pie and stockings. But for some, hearts are hurting. Stowe Community Church welcomes everyone to a special service dedicated to honoring all that has been lost these past months.
The annual Blue Christmas service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.