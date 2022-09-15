Stowe Community Church will host a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 4 pm. All well-mannered pets are welcome.
The service will take place at the Trapp Family concert meadow at the Trapp Family Lodge. In case of rain, the event will be at the Trapp Family Lodge wedding tent.
