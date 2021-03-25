The Black Lives Matter banner of the group, Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille, was welcomed to St John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe on Sunday, March 21.
The banner will be displayed at St. John’s through April 5. The faith community of the church is in the midst of celebrating the season of Lent — a time of self-examination and repentance, of prayer, fasting, self-denial and reflecting on scripture.
We began Lent with a reading from Isaiah that called us to “loose the bonds of injustice” and “to let the oppressed go free.” The gospel tells us that Jesus proclaimed a similar passage from Isaiah in his home synagogue in Nazareth, beginning his ministry with the call “to let the oppressed go free.”
During these past five weeks of Lent, our community has reflected on the injustices in our time and in our community. We renewed our baptismal vows, which include the promise to “strive for justice and peace among all people” and to “respect the dignity of every human being.” We asked ourselves, “how do we live these promises in the midst of racial injustice?”
We welcome the Black Lives Matter banner because our time of self-examination, prayer and reflection on scripture has reignited in us a passion for justice. We are determined to bear witness to the call of the prophets and the example of Jesus and to live our baptismal promises by continuing to strive for justice, freedom and peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.