Heidi Scheuermann and page Genung
Courtesy photo

Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, stands with Bishop John A. Marshall School student Chip Genung, son of Alec and Lee Genung of Stowe, who just wrapped up a six-week stint as a legislative page. Scheuermann said pages spend all day at the Statehouse Tuesday through Friday, fitting in homework when they can. “He really enjoyed it,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face.”

