Miller Lyn was born on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center to Nicholas and Casey D’Alberto of Waterbury.
Miller is the first grandchild for both sets of grandparents, Mark and Lyn Sherwin of Stowe and Larry and Cindy D’Alberto of Stillwater, N.Y.
Bailey and Tyler Sherwin and Alexa D’Alberto also became first time aunts.
