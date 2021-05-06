Stowe Elementary School kindergarten teacher Beth Bradford is the Lamoille South Unified Union school district’s UVM Outstanding Teacher of the Year recipient.
Bradford has brought professional knowledge, advocacy, colleagueship and accountability with her from the moment she started at Stowe Elementary, according to a school press release.
She advocates for students, parents and colleagues with her can-do spirit and sense of organization and commitment to doing what is best for students. She is approachable and friendly, but at the same time is clear and holds high expectations.
Bradford also serves as the lead teacher for the educational support team at the school.
