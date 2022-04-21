New York Times bestselling author and speaker Jessica Lahey will share from her book, “The Addiction Inoculation,” and offer an evidence-based exploration of what it means when experts say, “Substance abuse is preventable,” Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. in the Stowe High School auditorium.
Lahey will share information on overall youth substance abuse, and talk about overcoming the genetic disposition for addiction, how to talk to youth about substance abuse and the importance of instilling thoughtful decision making.
The event is free and presented by Lamoille South Unified Union School District, Lamoille Restorative Center and Healthy Lamoille Valley.
In her books, “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed” and “The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence, Lahey focuses on parenting, addiction.
She has written for the Washington Post, Atlantic, Air Mail and New York Times, and has also been a teacher in private and public schools and in a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for youth.
She works as a recovery coach at Sana at Stowe, a medical detox and recovery center.
A book signing and Q&A follows the event.
If you are interested in reading the book prior to the event, reach out to Jessica Bickford, jessica@heatlhylamoillevalley.org.
