Bake sale for Ukraine

Jordan Zimmermann, Etta Lamberg, Lucia Hamor, Lucy Gaines and Lydia Durante, seventh graders at Stowe Middle School, set out to raise $500 to equip one mobile clinic for Ukraine.
But they doubled their goal, raising just over $1,000, which was matched by Shaw’s General Store.
Donations from Marion Peer of Vermont Sweet Tooth, Stowe Bee Bakery, Susanna of Susanna’s Catering and Ute of Uncle George’s Flowers helped the young woman exceed their goal.
The group will send a check on Thursday, March 31, to the International Rescue Committee.
If you’d like to help, make a check payable to the International Rescue Committee and send to Anne Krumme, 250 Owls Head Lane, Stowe VT 05672.
