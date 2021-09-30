The annual Solon & Liam Bailey Memorial Jamboree was held Sept. 18-19 in Stowe with a record 75 teams and approximately 750 players from Vermont and surrounding states.
The two-day event featured U10, U12, and U14 boys, girls and co-ed teams playing in three matches and hosted by Capital Soccer Club.
The jamboree honors the spirit and playfulness of Solon and Liam Bailey, who were killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve in 2009.
Solon, 12, and Liam, 10, lived in Barre and attended Barre Town School. Liam played for Capital Soccer. The boys’ parents, Chris and Deanna Bailey, offer support to make the annual event possible through the Solon and Liam Bailey Memorial Fund.
The non-results-oriented event allows young soccer players to enjoy, learn and grow through competition, while fostering sportsmanship, teamwork and love for the game.
