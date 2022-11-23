Valerie David

Valerie David is artist-in-residence at the Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center where she will explore and expand her solo show, “Baggage from BaghDAD: Becoming My Father’s Daughter.”

 Courtesy photo

Valerie David will explore and expand her solo show, “Baggage from BaghDAD: Becoming My Father’s Daughter,” as the 2022 Grange Hall Cultural Center artist-in-residence.

The story chronicles her father’s escape from Baghdad as an 8-year-old refugee with his family and their immigration to America.

