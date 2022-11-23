Valerie David will explore and expand her solo show, “Baggage from BaghDAD: Becoming My Father’s Daughter,” as the 2022 Grange Hall Cultural Center artist-in-residence.
The story chronicles her father’s escape from Baghdad as an 8-year-old refugee with his family and their immigration to America.
David performed her show at the Grange Hall in its series celebrating solo performance where she shared her three-time cancer survivor story with Vermont audiences in February 2019. Mirroring the struggle of today’s Ukrainian refugees and reflecting rising racial and religious discrimination worldwide, “Baggage from BaghDAD” is one Middle Eastern Jewish family’s true journey of being forced to flee from religious persecution during the 1941 Farhud pogrom in Baghdad.
Her work will be shared on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Waterbury Center. Following the performance there will be an audience discussion with filmmakers Carole Basri and Adriana Davis, whose documentaries have centered around highlighting and preserving Iraqi-Jewish culture.
“Baggage From BaghDAD” runs approximately one hour and is directed by Maris Heller. Tickets are $15.
