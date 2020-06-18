Awards and scholarships presented to Stowe High School 2020 graduates
Valedictorian (highest rank in class): Andrea Jackman.
Salutatorian (second-highest rank in class): Bjorn Westervelt.
Faculty Award, given to the student of whom the faculty is most proud. This year the faculty chose two students: Rashane Russell and Roshawn Russell.
Alfred W. Hurley Award, chosen by the faculty on the basis of scholarship, loyalty and achievement: Isabel Masi.
Edward Salvas Memorial Alumni Scholarship, for the senior who improved the most in four years of high school: Patrick Roling.
Stowe Teachers’ Association Scholarship, for seniors who plan to further their education and are children of current Stowe Teachers’ Association members: Kathryn Meyer and Emily Murphy.
The Spaulding Memorial Scholarship, for a senior who sets an example for good citizenship, community involvement, and interaction with the student body and faculty: Bella Braverman.
Donald McMahon American Legion Post 64 Scholarship for a deserving senior: Emily Croes.
Michael Russell Memorial Scholarship, honoring the memory of a Stowe High graduate. Given in memory of Michael Russell, a Stowe High School graduate, this scholarship has been established by his parents to honor his memory, based on leadership in the community, involvement in athletics, academic achievement and perseverance: Alex Tilgner.
Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarship: Ty Garon.
Haven Sterling Shonio Memorial Scholarship, for a senior who will major in English and or creative writing and who epitomizes Haven’s positive persona, inspiring commitment to English, creative writing and the humanities, profound love of learning and absolutely infectious sense of humor: Lillian Keller.
Gardner Manosh Memorial Scholarship, based on academic merit: Forest Laporte.
Donald and Prudence Webb Science Scholarship, for a senior who seeks a career in science: Andrea Jackman.
Joanna Graves Stowe Booster Club Scholarship, for a two-season athlete who’s a leader, a strong mentor to underclassmen, and a team player: Jackson Seivwright.
Stowe Cider “Good Neighbor” Scholarship, for contributions to the community: Alexis James.
Booster Club Scholarship, for a senior who exemplifies sportsmanship, honesty, and a positive attitude: Forest Laporte.
Concept2 Scholarship, for one male and one female senior for athletic excellence, a solid academic performance, and who plan to further their studies and athletic interests in college: Isabel Masi and Alex Tilgner.
Kirk Jon Patch Memorial Scholarship, academic excellence and personal accomplishment: Jackson Seivwright.
Stowe Rotary Scholarships, based on a resume, detailed essay, an interview and a position paper: Mackenzie Bruce, Kaiya Gants, Lillian Keller, Isabel Masi, Ashley McHugh, Max McKenna, Emily Murphy, Rashane Russell, Roshawn Russell, Jackson Seivwright, Alex Tilgner
Rotary “Service-Above-Self” Scholarship, based on leadership, school service, community service, and academic improvement: Bella Braverman.
C.V. Starr Scholarships, good for four years, based on merit and need: Bella Braverman, Ethan Brown, Kaiya Gants, Ty Garon, Lillian Keller, Rowan Keller, Abigail Lehmann, Sage Lively, Ashley McHugh, Alexander Reichelt, Ethan Stewart.
C.V. Starr Merit Scholarships: Mackenzie Bruce, Rashane Russell, Roshawn Russell.