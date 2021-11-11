Six artists are exhibiting in the sanctuary of the Waterbury Congregational Church, 8 North Main St., through Monday, Nov. 29.
“Through our photographs, we have approached the theme of awakenings, including awakening from almost two years of pandemic in our lives and the world, in a wide range of artistic styles and subjects,” said participating artist Lisa Dimondstein.
The church is open Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. There will also be an opening for the exhibition on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.