Vermont author Walt McLaughlin will be signing his new book, “Wandering in Vermont Woods: A Collection of Short Narratives” on Saturday, July 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Bear Pond Books in Stowe.
McLaughlin wonders as he wanders through the Green Mountains and half-hidden corners of the state, reflecting upon humankind’s relationship with the natural world.
