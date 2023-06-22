The author of the memoir “Feed Me: A Story of Food, Love and Mental Illness,” Erika Nichols-Frazer, will give a reading and Q&A at Stowe Free Library Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m.
A native of Stowe currently living in Waitsfield, Nichols-Frazer is a staff writer for The Valley Reporter.
