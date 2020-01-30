Gwyn English Nielsen, a New York-area author, illustrator, retired public schoolteacher and professional entertainer, will sign copies of her books on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bear Pond Books in Stowe.

Twenty years ago, Bear Pond Books was the location of Nielsen’s first out-of-state signing for her first book, “Torey the Turkey Goes Skiing.” Torey, a thin turkey who strays from the barnyard, finds love and friendship with a bunny named Bonny on the ski slopes.

Her other books are “Serendipity and the Dream Catcher,” “From Footlights to Flashlights” and “Teaching Love Life.”

Nielsen has a master’s degree in creative writing. She published and presented her books throughout the country on a part-time basis while teaching secondary English in Scotch Plains, N.J. She retired in June. Her experience in the entertainment industry includes roles in films, television and plays.

