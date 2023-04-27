Paul Doiron

Paul Doiron is the best-selling author of the Maine game warden Mike Bowditch series of mystery novels.

 Courtesy photo

Friends of Stowe Free Library host Maine author Paul Doiron on Thursday, May 11, 7-8 p.m.

Doiron is the best-selling author of the Maine game warden Mike Bowditch series of mystery novels set in the Maine woods. His first book, “The Poacher’s Son,” won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award and was nominated for an Edgar for Best First Novel.

