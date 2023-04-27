Friends of Stowe Free Library host Maine author Paul Doiron on Thursday, May 11, 7-8 p.m.
Doiron is the best-selling author of the Maine game warden Mike Bowditch series of mystery novels set in the Maine woods. His first book, “The Poacher’s Son,” won the Barry Award and the Strand Critics Award and was nominated for an Edgar for Best First Novel.
“Hatchet Island,” the 13th book in the series, was named one of the best books of 2022 by Amazon.
At the library on May 11, he will do a free reading and book signing. His 14th Mike Bowditch novel, “Dead Man’s Wake,” comes out in June.
A Maine native, Doiron is an editor emeritus of Down East: The Magazine of Maine, having served as editor in chief from 2005 to 2013, before stepping down to write full time. He is a former member of the Maine Arts Commission and past chair of the Maine Humanities Council. He is also a registered Maine guide specializing in fly fishing and lives on a trout stream in coastal Maine with his wife Kristen Lindquist, an artist and writer.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Stowe Free Library.
