Author Toby Israel is holding a book signing at Bear Pond Books in Stowe, Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-3 p.m.
Israel, who currently lives in San Jose, Costa Rica, spent summers in Stowe during her childhood and college years.
Her book, “Vagabondess: A Guide to Solo Female Travel,” chronicles her adventures and is combination how-to manual for female solo travelers, memoir and reflection, based on Israel’s years of solo globetrotting.
Israel says her book is “the guide I never had, and the advice I might not have heeded anyway. In these pages I offer the insights I gleaned from moving through the world as a vagabondess. It is my intention to provide the encouragement we all crave to pursue our dreams, as well as some practical suggestions for getting there.”
A graduate of Middlebury College, she has a master’s degree in peace and conflict studies from the University for Peace in Costa Rica.
Besides being an editor and writer — this is Israel’s first book — she organizes yoga retreats and teaches self-defense.
More at vagabondessthebook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.