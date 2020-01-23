Vermont author Bill Schubart, who grew up in Morrisville, will speak Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute series at the Commodores Inn, 823 S. Main St., Stowe. There is a $7 admission fee for nonmembers.
Schubart, who lives in Hinesburg, speaks extensively on the arts, media and nonprofit governance, and writes about Vermont in fiction, humor and opinion pieces.
He will explore what significant changes have occurred in his lifetime and how they have changed Vermonters and their communities.
Growing up in Morrisville, he was an observer of the many folks in the community and his books are full of his memories of them. His writings are full of humor and memories of the places he saw and things he did. He brings Lamoille County to life.