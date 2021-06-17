Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m.
- Valedictorian: Savannah Rolfe
- Salutatorian: Natalie Doehla
Class of 2021
- Joseph Jay Baron
- David Case Bradbury
- Olivia Bryce Carey
- Quinn Ross Collins
- John Madrazo Colyer
- Nicolas Marc Daliere
- Ewan Lloyd Davies
- John Augustus DeRienzo
- Evan Michael Dodge
- Natalie Elizabeth Doehla
- Colby Levering Fisher
- Alexandra Marie Forbes
- Matthew David Fortenberry
- Stella Maria Frame
- Karl Eric Friedrich
- Jules Alfred Gershman
- Jackson Patrick Graham
- Skyler Teppy Graves
- Jordyn Sydney Jackson
- John Hawks Lackey
- Liam Joseph Landwehrle
- Adam Russell Langley
- Makenna Justine Lund
- Daniel Patrick Lyden
- Daniel Wyatt Marin
- Evan Quinn Matherly
- William Michael McIntosh
- Jonathan David Nissenbaum
- Henry Alexander Paumgarten
- Rowan Valieant Pinkham
- Kyle Patrick Rahilly
- Ryan Alexander Repka
- Abigail Eva Rice
- Jackson Lance Richard
- Emory Fintan Richards
- Savannah Alexis Rolfe
- Maryam Araceli Sarafzadeh
- David William Sawyer
- Isla Julia Oceana Saylor
- Isaiah Masato Schaefer-Geiger
- Challis Michaela Vicary
- Tucker Hull Volansky
- Hunter Richard Wenner
- George William Wheelwright VI
- Kameron M. Woodley
- Taegen Isabella Yardley
Awards and scholarships
- Faculty Award: Awarded to the student of whom the faculty is most proud — Natalie Doehla
- Alfred W. Hurley Award: Chosen by the faculty to the senior who possesses the qualities of scholarship, loyalty and achievement — Savannah Rolfe
- Edward Salvas Memorial Alumni Scholarship: To the senior who has made the most improvement in four years of high school — Liam Wheelwright
- Robert Powers Davison 111 Scholarship: In memory of Robbie Davison to honor his continual love of children and his passion for the creative writing process — Liam Landwehrle
- Spaulding Memorial Scholarship: To the senior that exhibits good citizenship, community involvement and interaction with the student body and faculty — Makenna Lund
- Michael Russell Memorial Scholarship: In memory of Michael Russell to a graduating senior who has demonstrated leadership in the community, involvement in athletics, academic achievement and perseverance — Challis Vicary
- Gardner Manosh Memorial Scholarship: In memory of Gardner Manosh, based on academic merit, to provide scholarship assistance to graduating seniors — Isla Saylor
- Ready Alchemist Foundation Scholarship: To seniors in recognition of their hard work perseverance — David Sawyer
- Donald and Prudence Webb Science Scholarship: To a graduating senior who excels in science and who seeks to pursue a career in science — Tucker Volansky
- Haven Sterling Shonio Memorial Scholarship: To the senior who will major in English and or creative writing and who epitomizes Haven Shonio’s positive persona, inspiring commitment to English, creative writing, the humanities, and has a profound love of learning and an absolute infectious sense of humor — Makenna Lund
- Booster Club Scholarship: To those who exemplify sportsmanship, honesty and a positive attitude toward school and peers — Skyler Graves
- Joanna Graves Stowe Booster Club Scholarship: To a three-season athlete during the 2020-2021 school year who demonstrated leadership, and was a strong mentor to underclassmen and a team player — Abigail Rice
- Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship: Vermont Student Assistance Corp. scholarship in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and participation in extracurricular activities and community service — Taegen Yardley
- Stowe Rotary Scholarships: Each finalist worked diligently to complete both a required resume and a detailed essay on topics provided by the Rotary scholarship committee, and to then participate in a 10-minute interview — Case Bradbury, Natalie Doehla, Maryam Sarafzadeh and Isla Saylor
- Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship: Based on leadership, school service, community service and academic improvement — Challis Vicary
- Concept2 Scholarship: Jules Gershman, Skyler Graves
- C.V. Starr Scholarships: Selections based on merit and need — Case Bradbury, Jordyn Jackson, Makenna Lund, Abigail Rice, Maryam Sarafzadeh and Challis Vicary
- C.V. Starr Merit: John Derienzo, Isla Saylor and Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger
