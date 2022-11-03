Join Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. for “The Business of Freedom: How Markets Can Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism,” a live discussion between retired Gen. Joseph Votel and Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House.
The discussion will center on how the business community can push back against authoritarianism and support human rights. This discussion will also be available via livestream at sprucepeakarts.org. Tickets are $15.
