Three artists from Vermont offer a free, virtual panel discussion exploring the reality of racial and social equity and unique challenges faced by artists of different racial and ethnic backgrounds in Vermont, Thursday, March 11, 7 p.m.
The features Jennifer Herrera Condry (Juniper Creative Arts, Brandon), Will Kasso Condry (Juniper Creative Arts, Brandon), and Harlan Mack (Vermont Studio Center, Johnson).
A brief Q&A, facilitated by international muralist, speaker and writer ISAIAS of San Diego, follows.
Pre-registration is required at sprucepeakarts.org.
