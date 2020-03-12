Have you ever wondered what goes into designing ski or snowboard graphics and how designers come up with their ideas? Often the skis and boards you choose to ride are more than a vehicle to get you up or down the mountain, they are an extension of your personality and aesthetic.
Meet the graphic artists behind the topsheets, hear their stories and ask them any question you’d like at Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum’s Red Bench Series “Skis and Snowboards: The Art of the Graphic,” Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m., 1 S. Main St., Stowe.
The panel of Vermont artists and designers has designed or influenced the design of thousands of skis, snowboards and other winter sport products over the years.
Tim Clayton’s portfolio includes Line, 4FRNT, Atomic and others. Josh Brown’s clients include Nordica and Blizzard. Dennis Healy has designed for Rome and Burton. Jason Levinthal started Line Skis and now owns 4FRNT and J Skis. Jackson Tupper is one of Burton’s snowboard designers.
Dave Schmidt, the former vice president of global sales at Burton will moderate the discussion.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Craft beer provided by sponsor von Trapp Brewing; wine and cider will be available. A $10 entry donation supports the museum’s mission.
Information: vtssm.org.