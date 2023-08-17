Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning has announced its fall lecture series, which occur on Wednesdays in September and October at the Stowe Cinema Triplex, 454 Mountain Road, at 1 p.m.

Membership in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning entitles members to attend all Osher events statewide. To register for single or all lectures, go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817.

