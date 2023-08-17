Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning has announced its fall lecture series, which occur on Wednesdays in September and October at the Stowe Cinema Triplex, 454 Mountain Road, at 1 p.m.
Membership in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning entitles members to attend all Osher events statewide. To register for single or all lectures, go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817.
• Sept. 6: The Arbornaut: “A Life Exploring the 8th Continent in the Treetops Above Us” with Dr. “Canopy Meg” Lowman, National Geographic explorer and director and executive director of the TREE Foundation, will share her stories as the world's first global arbornaut, or (treetop explorer).
• Sept. 13: “Mental Health, Substance Use, and Why You Need to Know About It,” with Lila Bennett, executive director of the Journey to Recovery Community Center and author of two self-help books, will focus on addiction and how it often starts, what it looks like in daily life for the person, family members and the community.
• Sept. 20: “Endurance through Music in the Holocaust”: Lois Price, educator and musician, will share examples of music that emerged from some of the most horrendous conditions resulting from the Nazi realization that control of the arts was an important element in their overall scheme of domination.
• Sept. 27: “The Robinson Family and Anti-Slavery Advocacy in Vermont,” with Dr. Lindsay Varner, executive director of the Rokeby Museum in Ferrisburgh, will share Rokeby’s abolitionist history and the stories of the Freedom Seekers who sought self-emancipation on the Underground Railroad.
• Oct. 4: “How to Recognize Disinformation and Misinformation and Why It Matters”: Dr. Cheryl Casey, professor of communication and media at Champlain College, will focus on the rampant scourge of disinformation and misinformation — hardly new players in the information environment, but transformed in scope and impact by computer networks and algorithmic code.
• Oct. 11: “Why Don’t Americans ‘Get’ Science?”: How is it that the United States, arguably the most science and technology centered country in the world, routinely lags behind many other countries in the acceptance and understanding of science? Dr. Elizabeth Sherman, professor of biology, emerita, at Bennington College, will offer answers.
• Oct. 18: “Oh the Places You’ll Go: Literacy Creates Bright Futures for All” with Laura Rice, executive director of the Children’s Literacy Foundation, believes that early literacy skills are a key predictor of future success in life and learning and that all children deserve to experience the power and the joy that reading and writing can deliver.
• Oct. 25: “Stowe Mountain Rescue: A Day in the Life of a Mountain Rescue Technician” with Jon Wehse, team chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue will present a lively description and photo montage of the team, its training and some mission reviews.
