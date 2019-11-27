The Stowe Middle/High School counseling team is hosting a community night on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5:45 p.m.

Dr. Paul Foxman, a psychologist and author and a specialist in anxiety disorders in children and adults, will talk about how anxiety develops in children and adolescents, and offer practical strategies that can be applied immediately in the home. He’ll also talk about cognitive-behavioral, mind-body, solution-oriented and family system approaches.

Information: Abbey Allen, abbey.allen@lsuu.org.

