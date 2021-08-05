The anti-racist storytime returns to The Alchemist, Sundays this summer, hosted by Laura Smith.
The storytime is aimed at helping kids ages 3-8 develop a strong sense of racial identity, ability to appreciate people’s differences and tools for parents along this journey of raising anti-racist kids.
It will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. every week through Sunday, Aug. 29, at the brewery, 100 Cottage Club Road.
The event will cancel for heavy rain; sturdy tents on site for light rain.
For more information or questions contact Laura Smith at laura.hagans.smith@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.