Join the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition at this year’s gathering in observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, Wednesday, April 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road.
The theme, “saving memories,” will feature prayers, candle-lighting ceremony, readings by local interfaith clergy, and the film “Three Minutes: A Lengthening.”
A snippet of a 16mm home movie found in an attic in South Florida, taken in the late 1930s, offers a cinematic glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village at the precipice of World War II. By identifying people and details of the life of this community, filmmaker Bianca Stigter manages to restore humanity and individuality.
“When you see it, you want to scream to these people run away, go, go, go,” Stigter said. “We know what happens and they obviously don’t know what starts to happen, just a year later. That puts a tremendous pressure on those images. It is inescapable.”
A Q&A facilitated by Stephen Pite, assistant dean of Goddard College and former director of the master’s program in film at Vermont College of Fine Arts, will follow. The film will only be shown in-person. The opening ceremony of prayers, readings and candle-lighting will be available in-person and online.
The event is cosponsored by the Stowe Jewish Film Festival and Vermont Holocaust Memorial.
To receive the Zoom link, register at jcogs.org/event/yom-hashoah-remembrance.html, and review the current COVID-19 protocol before attending in person.
