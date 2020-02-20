The Stowe American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 849 S. Main St.
Information: Nancy LaVanway, 253-4691.
Stowe Elementary School student Luke Slesar, winner of the school-level National Geographic GeoBee, has been named a Vermont National Geographic State Bee semifinalist.
The Sons of American Legion Post 59 in Waterbury recently had a gun raffle fundraiser to support different non-profit organizations. The $3,000 raised will go to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, St. Jude Children's Hospital, American Legion programs and The National Guard Family Support Services.
Michael DeBonis, executive director of the Green Mountain Club, will present “Hiking Vermont's Long Trail,” the eighth talk in the Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Winter 2020 series, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Commodores Inn, 823 South Main Street, Route 100, Stowe.