‘Twas the night before new year’s when all through the town, many adults and children could possibly be found.
All of the lights were hung on the Tree of Lights with care, in the hopes of remembering all of the loved ones we have shared.
When out on the green there was such a clatter, we all sprung to view someone precariously stepping on a ladder.
Once they were hung, they whistled and shouted, “We have 245 new lights on display this week”: 25 in memory of Lynne Danforth and Laura Simon given by Charlotte Kastner, 20 lights in memory of Robbie Davison given by Heidi Noonan and 200 are in memory of Dan Dion given anonymously for a total of 972 bright illuminations.
This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee and Stowe Community Church. Complete the coupon and send it along with your donation to Stowe Post Office, General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672. Names will be published in the Stowe Reporter.
This fundraiser has now come to a close and our last column will be published next week. Thank you for giving.
