The Alchemist Opportunity Fund has been awarding scholarships for continuing education — two-year college, four-year college, and accredited training programs — since 2012. The scholarship is renewable per semester, and students may be awarded up to $750 per semester and up to $6,000 over four years.
Full scholarship application and details can be found at alchemistopportunityfund.org. The deadline for applications is May 13.
The multi-year scholarships are available to 2022 graduates from Harwood Union, Stowe High School, Peoples Academy, Lamoille Union, Hazen Union High School and local tech centers.
“Choosing to go to college or attend a training program is a big commitment, and it is expensive. We want students to know that there are some resources available to support their commitment,” said Liz Schlegel, executive director of the Alchemist Foundation, which awards and manages the scholarships.
Scholarships are awarded primarily by financial need, not academic performance, though recipients are asked to maintain a 2.5 GPA in their program and stay in touch to receive ongoing support.
The foundation also offers the ReadyAF Award, a one-time financial award for graduates going directly into the workforce. Applications for that award are due May 20 and can be found on the website as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.