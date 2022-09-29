Stowe Theatre Guild brings to life Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-Award winning musical “A Little Night Music” beginning Thursday, Oct. 6.
The production carefully plays out how love intertwines between characters in many ways — love remembered, love unrequited and love still to be found. Romance and longing are carried along on Sondheim’s lush score, which includes the masterpiece “Send in the Clowns.”
