Stowe’s Tree of Lights has brightened the darkness with 813 lights.
During this time of COVID and waiting for the vaccine, any support through outreach given to those in our community is surely an act of compassion, gratitude and thoughtfulness.
This 23rd year of the Tree of Lights shows a deep connection with hospices in Central Vermont through giving to those in need during the end of life, and support for families and care providers. Support provides a kind of love to all and for all, brightening this dark time.
This week 25 lights are in memory of Ian Graddock, given by The Grove Family; 20 are in memory of Jeff Mead, given by Charlotte Kastner; 25 are in memory of Karla Spaulding, given by Hazel and Kermit Spaulding; 20 are in memory of Kathleen, Geoffrey, Lance and Scott Brown and Milton F. Jr. and Suzanne Heller; 50 are in memory of Maggie Morrow, Joe Tichansky and Don Hardy; and 50 are in gratitude for health care and other essential workers, given by Rick and Patty Oden.
The Tree of Lights fundraiser has come to a close. Thank you to all who supported the 2020 Tree of Lights and extra thanks to Stowe Reporter for publishing weekly articles and to Stowe post office for their constant diligence of Tree of Lights general delivery.
All proceeds collected this year will be divided equally between Lamoille Home Health & Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice. St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee is honored once again to sponsor this ecumenical fundraiser.
