Have you seen the glow that is lighting up Stowe’s village green? It’s the Tree of Lights, and every light — all 623 — express love, joy, and thankfulness for loved ones, health care professionals, essential workers, animals and the goodness that makes our communities better in so many ways. Proceeds from the sale of lights go to local hospices.
This week 50 lights are in memory of Dot and Clem Wilkins, given anonymously; 27 are in memory of Clarke and Tony Foster, Alan and Carolyn Foster, Janice Brimm, Diane and Frank Lamphier, Ralph and Mary Foster, Roy and Estella Johnson, Roy Jr., Ron, and Richard Johnson Jr., Marlana Sherwin, Andrew Towne, Red Larow, Charlie, Gary, Michelle, Cathy, Chloe, Bill Sweetser, Cedric Scribner, Wendell Mansfield, Arthur and Olga Dana, given by Elaine Foster and Sherie Davis; 10 are in memory of Gregory Rothammer, Turid Christiansen, Margaret Hazel, William K. Danforth, and Robert Christiansen, given by Donna Christiansen; and 25 are in gratitude for all health care professionals and workers and essential workers who are constantly there for all of us, given by Deb Clark and Ron Lucier.
The Tree of Lights supports Stowe’s tradition to purchase virtual lightbulbs for $1 a bulb to honor and remember loved ones and give gratitude. Each week names and gratitudes are published in the Stowe Reporter as requested. All proceeds collected through Jan. 3 are divided equally between Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice.
St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church Outreach Committee sponsors this ecumenical fundraiser. Mail checks made out to the Tree of Lights using the coupon to: Tree of Lights c/o General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672.
