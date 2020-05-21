The Stowe Jewish Film Festival will have its fifth annual incarnation despite the pandemic — presented online through the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
The festival takes place over three weeks, featuring three films under the theme “Crossing Boundaries.” The first is Sunday through Tuesday, May 24-26.
Each film deals with unusual, unexpected collaborations, individual quests across divides, or situations that result in surprising transformations and understanding of “others.”
Virtual attendance is free and each film is available to view from home over a three-day period, starting on the dates noted on the registration page for the individual films.
For details and a registration code for free viewing: sprucepeakarts.org/stowe-jewish-film-festival.
The lineup for the 2020 virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival:
• Sunday, May 24, through Tuesday, May 26: “Crescendo.” The plot: A world-famous conductor takes on the challenge of forming an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra in an attempt to create harmony out of discord.
• Sunday, May 31, through Tuesday, June 2: “My Polish Honeymoon.” The highly emotional subject of Jewish tourism in Poland is surprisingly dealt with as a romantic comedy, seen through the eyes of a young couple seeking a connection to their ancestral home.
• Sunday, June 7, through Tuesday, June 9: “The Samuel Project.” Art helps bridge a generational and historic divide as a talented teen helps his grandfather relate his traumatic wartime experience through an animation project.
The Stowe Jewish Film Festival is made possible by these patrons and sponsors: Ana Maria and Mark Gordon, Cushman Design Group, Donald Blake Construction, Meristem Farm, Pall Spera, Well Heeled and the members of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival Committee.
Although this year the films are offered free, people are welcome to donate to the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe to support the organization.