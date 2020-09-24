The 3 Masketeers — Noah, Evangeline and Reagan Vandenberg — are making homemade face masks to help struggling Stowe businesses.
The goal of the three Stowe Elementary School students is to make masks that are comfy, show personality and help the community. Ninety percent of the profits from The 3 Masketeers will go to businesses closed due to the pandemic.
The masks are made with 100 percent cotton on the front, with options for personalized embroidery. The inside is made with 100 percent bamboo fabric, which is moisture-wicking, as well as cooler and softer than cotton. The straps are adjustable, and the masks come in sizes from extra small to extra large.
The first donation of $300 went to Stowe Cinema, and they plan to make more donations soon.
More than 300 masks have been sold this summer. People interested in the 3 Masketeers’ face masks can reach out to them at Facebook.com/The3MasketeersVT.
