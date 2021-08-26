The 2nd Ride for Justice, a fundraiser for the Lamoille Restorative Center, will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., in Smugglers Notch, in Cambridge.
Ride for Justice is a cycling fundraiser event benefiting the Lamoille Restorative Center, based in Hyde Park. Participants go up Vermont’s scenic Route 108 to the summit of Smugglers Notch and back down the other side — and then turn around and do it again — in support of social and criminal justice reform.
Entrants receive a raffle ticket, meal ticket, drink ticket and a Ride for Justice T-shirt with their entry fee.
Day-of registration and event sign-in will be from 8-9:30 a.m. in parking lot 2, just above the Smugglers’ Notch Resort’s Madonna base lodge. Riders will begin at 9 a.m.
Participants choose one of four categories: individual, four-person men’s teams, four-person women’s teams and five-person open (mixed gender) teams.
Individual age groups consist of under 30, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 plus.
For more information or to register visit lrcvt.org.
