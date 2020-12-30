In 2020, the Stowe Free Library circulated (checked out) 36,506 items. During the 7 months of curbside service, 1276 lists of requested items were processed, packaged and handed out to individuals on the front porch. The staff spent over 500 minutes, in-person or remotely, assisting patrons with technical issues on their computers and/or personal devices.
The most circulated titles of the year were:
- “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout – 33 checkouts
- “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes – 26 checkouts
- “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett – 26 checkouts
- “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover – 24 checkouts
- “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci – 24 checkouts
- “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins – 23 checkouts
- “All the Devils Are Here” by Louise Penny – 22 checkouts
Library projects this year
A Librarian Podcast called “027 in the 802” (Librarianship in Vermont) hosted by Nancy Rumery, Youth Librarian, and Lauren Kelley, Technical Services Librarian, was launched in October.
A “StoryWalk” of “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” by Linda Williams, illustrated by Megan Lloyd, was displayed on the library grounds.
100 take-home hands-on activity kits were created for young learners.
Two monthly in-person and/or Zoom book groups, Copley Woodlands and Young Adult Book Readers, were held.
The Library, through the Friends of the Stowe Free Library, the Rural Gateways Heritage Program Grant, and the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust sponsored an infant elephant, Naleku, living in the Nairobi Nursery. The Library reports on her activities on our Facebook page.
