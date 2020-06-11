The Alchemist Foundation is awarding multiyear scholarships to 16 graduating seniors from Harwood Union, Stowe High School, Peoples Academy, Lamoille Union and local tech centers.

The Alchemist Opportunity Fund has been awarding scholarships for continuing education — two-year college, four-year college, and accredited training programs — since 2012. The scholarship is renewable per semester; students may be awarded up to $6,000 over four years. John and Jen Kimmich, the Alchemist’s founders, decided to increase the number of scholarships this year from 12 to 16.

These 16 Alchemist Scholars bring to 81 the total number of students awarded scholarships, $480,000 in committed funds for local students since 2013.

This year’s scholarship recipients (asterisk indicates student also attended a career and tech education center):

From Stowe High School: Ty Garon.

From Peoples Academy: Shawna Beattie*, Joe Dewan, Amy Yando, Nina Zheng.

From Lamoille Union High School: Addie Bonath*, Macey Brown*, Robin Granito, Raymond Lacasse*, Maple Snow, Wenzdae Wendling.

From Harwood Union High School: Desirae Byrd, Mia Cooper, Sierra Hayes, Laili Iskandarova, Levi Pratt.

