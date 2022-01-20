To the Editor:

A few members of Stowe High School Class of 1966 would like to gently challenge the chronology of the Stowe Winter Carnival in the Stowe Reporter. (“COVID-19 postpones Stowe Winter Carnival,” Jan. 14, 2021)

There was a valiant effort by said class in the winter of 1965-66 to resurrect the Stowe Winter Carnival. We researched what history there was of the earlier events and the goal of providing a mid-winter activity to bring folks to Stowe. While our collective memories are somewhat dim 56 years later, we do recall hosting a pancake breakfast, a tug of war — won by the Class of 1971 — a dance in the gym, and a snow sculpture contest.

Input from my younger brother, Chris Curtis, Stowe High School Class of 1972: He remembers his class submitting a sculpture that he designed — an abstract stack of perfect cubes. He’s still upset that they lost because the judge thought that one cube that was strategically placed on the ground had fallen off. Fortunately, it didn't dampen his desire to be a sculptor.

Our own submission was of a fancy, new push button telephone. No one remembers who won, nor whether the next Stowe High School classes continued the effort to revive the carnival.

Thank you, Huntly Armbruster for taking up the mantle and continuing the event.

(See Retro-Ski column for more on the carnival and Gar Anderson’s role in reviving the current-day incarnation of the event in 1975. Anderson died on Dec. 30.)

Mary Curtis Altadonna

Stowe

(With input from Barbara Swanson Sherman, Bob Garland, Susan Lancaster Collins, Lora Lou Durette Christenson, Dawna Sue Ayers Hull, Evans Bouchard, Jane Gale Farrell, Skeeter Tibbits Austin and Hank Beckerhoff)