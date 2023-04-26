Year of No Garbage is Super Size Me meets the environmental movement. In this book Eve O. Schaub, humorist and stunt memoirist extraordinaire tackles her most difficult challenge to date: garbage. Convincing her husband and two daughters to go along with her, Schaub attempts the seemingly impossible: living in the modern world without creating any trash at all. For an entire year. And--as it turns out--during a pandemic.
In the process, Schaub learns some startling things: that modern recycling is broken, and single-stream recycling is a lie. That flushable wipes aren't flushable and compostables aren't compostable. That plastic drives climate change, fosters racism, and is poisoning the environment and our bodies at alarming rates, as microplastics are being found everywhere, from the top of Mount Everest to the placenta of unborn babies.
"If you've ever thought twice about that plastic straw in your drink, you will want to read this book.
Eve sums it up in this quote, "Overnight my life has gone from one of typing quietly at my keyboard, to one of talking about this book to anyone who will listen. This takes many forms (interviews, short videos, bringing it up in entirely unrelated conversations with my dentist), but I'm often struck by the incongruity of being an author in today's world. On the one hand, when you're writing, you're supposed to be good at the solitary, good-with-words-not-so-much-with-people thing. On the other, when it comes time to put your book in the world, you're supposed to be a cross between a one-man band and the Sham-Wow guy."
Praise for Eve O. Schaub
Praise for the Year of No Garbage
"It's about time someone looked carefully at this part of everyone's life--and thank heaven it was someone with a sense of humor and grace. You will learn a lot!" – Bill McKibben
"Part memoir and part how-to guide, Schaub's book casts a lightheartedly humorous light on the First World obsession with acquisition while showing readers that less truly can be more. A wry account of the author's quest to "pitch, plunder, recycle, and sell." - Kirkus Reviews
https://www.newsweek.com/how-reduce-waste-trash-climate-change-recycling-1767651 bylined article by Eve O. Schaub - Newsweek
About the Author
Eve O. Schaub is a published author and speaker who writes 'stunt' memoirs to illuminate the ills of contemporary society in a relatable and engaging way.
Her first book, Year of No Sugar, enjoyed international attention including coverage on the Dr. Oz show, Fox and Friends, USA Today, The Huffington Post, The Boston Globe, The Denver Post, The New York Daily News, Everyday Health, and the Yahoo homepage, among others. In it, she convinces he two young children and husband to eat no added sugar for a year. In her second book, Year of No Clutter, she tackles her hoarding tendencies and tries to understand/undo them. Her second book has sold over 9,000 copies.
Schaub has written for publications such as Hyperallergic, VTDigger, Vermont Life, Vermont Magazine, Everyday Health, and the Boston Globe online. Her personal essays have been featured numerous times in Boston Globe, New York NPR station WAMC, and more. A graduate of both Cornell University (BA, BFA) and the Rochester Institute of Technology (MFA), she lives in Vermont on 65 acres with her family and an ever-fluctuating number of chickens.
Don't miss seeing or Zomming with Eve O. Schaub:
Thursday, April 27th - 7:00 pm ET; 8:00 pm CT, 4:00 pm PT/AZ.
Hear Eve O. Schaub relate her year-long journey of reducing garbage and learn myths and tips on what's good and what not to use on the road to zero waste. On Zoom: Register NOW: https://www.brandeisphoenix.org/event-23-427.html
Monday, May 1 - What's The Buzz NY with Nancy Lombardo podcast 10:30-11 am EST Live and on-demand https://www.blogtalkradio.com/whatsthebuzzny
Saturday, May 13, 2023, 12:30 pm EDT LIVE
Coffee Breaks Steve Glavan Podcast and Live on Facebook, Executive Producer & Host https://www.facebook.com/CoffeeBrakesWithSteve
Don't miss https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42br365iCGs 9.7 M followers
Year of No Garbage:
Recycling, Lies, Plastic Problems, and One Woman's Trashy Journey to Zero Waste
By Eve O. Schaub
Skyhorse Publishing, paperback also available in E-book
On Sale: April 2023 $16.99
