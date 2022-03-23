Recent release "EL VERDADERO DOLOR de la VIDA" from Page Publishing author Yadner Burgos unveils a budding romance between two broken people whose haunting pasts are filled with absolute pain.
OXON HILL, Md., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Yadner Burgos, a 22-year-old writer from Honduras, has completed his new book "EL VERDADERO DOLOR de la VIDA": a gripping tale that follows an unhappy man who found comfort in the arms of a new love. This young man has never expected that the same woman who gave him healing and happiness has been hurt and distressed as well.
Burgos shares, "The story is about a young man who is very unhappy, suffering from the mistakes he made in his past, living in hell continuously until he meets a young woman who becomes his center of attention, and becomes his only salvation, without knowing that she was the one who needed it the most, and so the two try to find happiness in the midst of all their pains and mistakes."
Published by Page Publishing, Yadner Burgos' intriguing novel opens the romance of two individuals who hold their own complicated pasts. Caught in the whirlwind of their relationship, will they eventually find peace with their sorrows and move forward in happiness? Or will their love be their downfall?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "EL VERDADERO DOLOR de la VIDA" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
