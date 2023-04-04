Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.