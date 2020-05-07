BURLINGTON, Vt., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is today announcing it has opened a new CBD-focused manufacturing facility that is fully compliant with Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations. The team worked with the Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center on the buildout to perfect quality control systems and to ensure the facility adheres to all food safety requirements set forth by the State of Vermont.
"We hold ourselves to the highest standards for responsible business practices and have made significant investment into our processes and manufacturing facilities to reflect that," said Dylan Raap, founder and CEO of Upstate Elevator Supply Co. "We like to say that our commitment to the safety, quality, and purity of our products is characteristic of the great state of Vermont, where we're from."
With rigorous requirements for equipment, facility and sanitation controls used in manufacturing, cGMP regulations ensure products are safe for use.
"We are encouraged that the Department of Health and the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets have developed policies to regulate hemp derived food and supplements in Vermont," said Brooke Jenkins JD, Upstate's Chief Operations Officer. "We will continue to advocate for federal regulation to provide much-needed oversight to the industry, and to protect consumers from unlicensed brands producing low quality CBD products."
Today's news comes on the heels of the company announcing it has developed the first USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD Capsules in the United States. Created with 100% organic ingredients and processing methods, the innovative capsules are not only fully compliant with USDA Organic requirements, but also engineered for maximum bioavailability.
To learn more about Upstate Elevator's clean sourcing, growing, and manufacturing processes, visit https://www.upstateelevator.com/our-process/
About Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont-based CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life. With a relentless commitment to innovation, quality, efficacy, and customer needs, we operate proudly at the forefront of research and development to create the most effective CBD products available anywhere. Our certified organic and clean cannabinoid products are available for sale at hundreds of retail outlets nationwide, our Burlington flagship store, and online at www.upstateelevator.com.
Media Contact
Sara Campbell, Telltale for Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
239423@email4pr.com | 323.348.9633