Best Value, Best in North, and Best for Veterans among highlights
BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Champlain College is among the 2022-2023 "Best Colleges" according to U.S. News & World Report. Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.
Champlain earned recognition in multiple categories including Best Value Schools, Best Colleges in the North, and Best Colleges for Veterans. Champlain also placed among the Top Performers on Social Mobility, determined by a college's work to enroll and graduate disadvantaged students.
"While no individual ranking can capture the value of the Champlain experience, we are thrilled to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report year after year," said Dr. Monique Taylor, Champlain's Provost and Chief Academic Officer. "These rankings are another indicator of Champlain's strong commitment to academic innovation, career development, and investment in student success."
Champlain moved into the top 20 Best Colleges for Veterans based on participation in federal initiatives that support veterans and active-duty service members in obtaining academic degrees.
"It's particularly exciting to see Champlain recognized for our veteran and military support, which includes financial aid options, credit transfers, and career-focused fields of study relevant to members of the Armed Forces," said James Kelley, Champlain's Assistant Director of Military and Veteran Services. "These gains are a direct result of the efforts put forward by the entire Champlain community to meet the unique needs of veterans, both inside and outside the classroom."
In addition to the flexibility of online or traditional degree programs, Champlain provides veterans with tailored services including education benefits counseling, VA financial processing and enrollment certification, on campus advocates, VA Vocational Rehab and VA Regional Processing Office coordination, and assistance in completing military-specific forms and applications.
Champlain's Military and Veterans Services can be found here, and for more on U.S. News and World Report rankings and methodology, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.
###
About Champlain College: Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Champlain's distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge. Champlain ranks in multiple categories of U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges," including Best Value Schools, Best Colleges in the North, Best Colleges for Veterans, and Top Performers on Social Mobility. Champlain was also listed among The Princeton Review's "The Best 388 Colleges" in 2023 and was recognized as a 2022 College of Distinction for its "Engagement, Teaching, Community, and Outcomes." For more information, visit http://www.champlain.edu.
Media Contact
Anna Barbati, Junapr, 7819275949, anna@junapr.com
SOURCE College of St. Joseph
