MORRISVILLE, Vt., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turtle Fur, founded in 1982 as the inventor of the ubiquitous fleece neck warmer, has grown into a leading international brand in the outdoor, ski, and snowboard accessory market, with values focused on environmental sustainability, supply-chain transparency, and giving back to the community. They have engaged Vermont-based Venture 7 Advisors to help find a philosophically aligned buyer to take Turtle Fur to the next level.
In keeping with its brand values, the privately held company is transparent about its intentions and has involved its incredible team in supporting this goal. The right buyer will continue Turtle Fur's commitment to the B Corp model, with goals surrounding social sustainability, environmental performance, and accountability standards. They will continue with Turtle Fur's commitment to public transparency regarding its practices and annual B Corp score. The right buyer will have a love for the outdoors and a respect for what it means to be a Vermont-based company.
Richard Sontag, owner of Turtle Fur, says, "It has been twenty amazing years since the ownership torch was passed to me by Turtle Fur's founders, Millie and John Merrill. I am very fortunate to have such a caring, strong, and dedicated team who successfully navigated the company through the pandemic, a hungry and loyal sales force, and a supportive and ever-growing customer base. It has been a privilege to be able to continually develop unique and affordable products that are loved worldwide."
Turtle Fur is sold nationally and internationally at retailers such as REI, L.L. Bean, Vail Resorts, Dick's Sporting Goods, Aspen Snowmass, as well as most outdoor shops and eCommerce retailers.
About Venture 7 Advisors:
Venture 7 Advisors is a merger and acquisition advisory group serving small and midsize companies. We help business owners to maximize the value of their companies through pragmatic consulting and a structured process for selling a business. Contact us for more information.
About Turtle Fur:
Since 1982 Turtle Fur® has been a leading headwear and accessories brand in the outdoor, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. Their mission is to inspire an outdoor lifestyle by promoting socially and environmentally conscious living and creating comfortable products for every adventure(r).
They pride themselves on holding true to their pillars of adventure, community, comfort, and quality…all while having fun. For more information, visit http://www.turtlefur.com and follow them on social media @turtlefur.
