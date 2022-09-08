Treeline Terrains has launched a new website to keep up with the increased demand for their custom 3D Wood Maps & products.
MIDDLEBURY, Vt., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Treeline Terrains launched its new, updated website. The website offers an upgraded user experience incorporating new product lines, a redesigned layout, and updated product photos. The website exemplifies Treeline Terrains' commitment to serving online customers with the smoothest user experience to purchase their favorite 3D wood landscapes.
The website features multiple product categories, including the new food and beverage line with 3D wood-carved charcuterie boards, beer flight sets, and serving trays. In addition, all 50 US states are available for wood-cut maps for hiking trails, lakes & rivers, ski resorts, and college campuses. Finally, if you can't find your desired landscape, go to the Build Your Own section and custom-pick the geography.
The website, designed for desktop and mobile devices, allows for various customizations. The new custom options include:
- Handmade frame
- Blue Epoxy Water
- Personalized Message
- Gift Wrap
"Everyone has a favorite place," added Gemme. "Now you can enjoy your happy place from the comfort of your home." Pricing for custom 3D wood maps ranges from $10 for keychains to $2,000 for wall art.
This winter, Treeline Terrains will upgrade the Build Your Own page to include an interactive mapping interface. Customers will see digital renderings of their landscape change in real-time as they design and purchase their 3D wood map.
More About Treeline Terrains (http://www.TreelineTerrains.com)
Treeline Terrains creates custom 3D wood maps of any landscape of any size. The amazingly-accurate mountains, rivers, lakes, and valleys are carved into the wood, creating a unique bird's-eye view. Treeline Terrains sells custom 3D wood maps nationwide and regionally across 15 gift stores and outdoor shops across New England. To see topographic carvings, visit http://www.TreelineTerrains.com or follow @TreelineTerrains.
A Brief History
Our story began far from the workshop, with a scholarship at the local ski mountain. Then, as ski instructors, we established a fund for college students on financial aid to learn to ski for free. Finally, in appreciation of our supervisor's help in the project, we gifted them a mountain carving. Many gifts later, our work developed into a business now connecting customers nationwide with the landscapes they love.
Treeline Terrains Gives Back
Accessibility to outdoor recreation is essential to Treeline Terrains. We partner with Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports to develop 3D models of ski areas for visually impaired athletes. Treeline Terrains also creates public-facing 3D maps in collaboration with the Middlebury Area Land Trust, the Sheldon Museum, the Charter House Coalition, and other nonprofits to bring local landscapes to life for everyone in the community. A portion of all Treeline Terrains profits advances these initiatives.
