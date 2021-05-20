WILLISTON, Vt., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartworks, a network of preschools that serve families in multiple communities throughout Vermont, recently celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week – which included a special outpouring of gratitude from thousands of miles away.
1LT Taylor Bergeron, currently deployed overseas with the Vermont Army National Guard, did not want the special week to pass by without offering his thanks. Embracing a quiet moment, Bergeron recorded a heartfelt message dedicated to the teachers of his son, Hunter, that truly underscored the importance of "service":
"I can truly say that in my mind, Emily [Bergeron's partner] and I are at ease during my deployment, knowing Hunter is under such good care at school. We cannot thank you enough for all that you do; you are all truly the heroes in our eyes, working through the pandemic like warriors," said Bergeron in his message to Heartworks staff.
Commitment, bravery in the face of the pandemic, recognizing the various forms our "heroes" take, and the power of recognition and gratitude are all heavy themes that deservedly surface during Teacher Appreciation Week; yet Michele Karode, Director of Heartworks Williston (where Hunter is currently enrolled), feels the sentiments carry an additional dimension when delivered by parents like Bergeron:
"The thought of Taylor, taking a quiet moment to step away from his instrumental duty overseas with the Vermont Army National Guard, to recognize our teachers for their heroics and giving nature, is incredibly moving," says Karode. "It's clear he holds a strong sense of commitment, duty, and working hard in the service of those we love; to hear him draw such accurate parallels to our teaching staff and their important work is refreshing, and an important reminder of the power of gratitude."
