PLAINFIELD, Vt., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The search for a new president for Goddard College is down to three candidates. Founded in 1938, Goddard College is a pioneer of the learner-driven education model that empowers students to direct and design their own course of study.
Current Goddard College President Bernard Bull is credited with bridging Goddard's past to its present. Dr. Gloria Willingham-Toure', Chair of the Goddard College Board of Trustees stated, "Dr. Bull is leaving us with a ten-year NECHE accreditation and a campus wide commitment to bringing the Goddard legacy of progressive education for creative minds to future generations. Our next President will have the opportunity to walk with us across the bridge to our future."
The three candidates selected by the Goddard College Presidential Search Committee are:
Dr. Dan Hocoy is the President and Vice-Chancellor of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Hocoy has his Ph.D in Clinical Psychology from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.
Dr. Sharon Meagher is the former Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. Dr. Meagher holds a Ph.D in Philosophy from SUNY Stony Brook.
Dr. Jennifer Walters is the current Dean of the Undergraduate College at Bryn Mawr College, and has a Doctorate in Ministry in Liberation Theology from Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge Massachusetts.
In the interview process, the committee has emphasized the importance of championing Goddard College's mission of "Advancing cultures of rigorous inquiry, collaboration, and lifelong learning, where individuals take imaginative and responsible action in the world."
At the culmination of this search process it is anticipated that Goddard will have a new President prepared to lead the college in carrying the strategic vision and strategic plan forward, building on Goddard's strong foundation.
The selection of the new president is anticipated to be announced in June 2021.
ABOUT GODDARD
Founded in 1938, Goddard College emerged as a pioneer of the learner-driven education model that empowers students to direct and design their own course of study. Goddard serves undergraduate and graduate students from around the world with a low-residency model.
Goddard College has been a leader of progressive education in the US, launching many new models of higher education on the frontlines of academic experimentation and innovation.
PRESS CONTACT:
Lisa Larivee, Office of the President, (802) 322-1644, presidentsoffice@goddard.edu
Media Contact
Mary Willems, Goddard College, +1 (802) 322-1724 Ext: 294, mary.willems@goddard.edu
SOURCE Goddard College
