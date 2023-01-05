The Facilities Group, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group and Revolent Capital Solutions, led by industry veteran, Bryson Raver, has partnered with JaniTech, a regional provider of janitorial and facility maintenance company headquartered in Colchester, Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Facilities Group, a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group and Revolent Capital Solutions, led by industry veteran, Bryson Raver, has partnered with JaniTech, a regional provider of janitorial and facility maintenance company headquartered in Colchester, Vermont.
JaniTech was founded in 1985 and has been a staple in the janitorial and facility maintenance industry in Vermont for over 35 years. JaniTech provides janitorial and facility maintenance services to the Burlington, Montpelier, and surrounding New England markets. JaniTech specializes in education, single-tenant commercial buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, medical institutions, and more. Dawn Terrill, President of JaniTech, was searching for an industry partner that would align with JaniTech's strong history and culture. "Joining the Facilities Group will allow us to maintain the JaniTech culture and work environment our employees have built, while providing unique opportunities for career growth," Terrill stated.
The Facilities Group, with 21 offices, now services more than 27,000 locations across the country. "We are excited to welcome the JaniTech team to TFG. JaniTech's longstanding history in the Vermont & New England markets combined with the additional resources at TFG will allow us to provide a more focused service offering in the New England Region," stated Bryson Raver, Chief Executive Officer of The Facilities Group.
Adding JaniTech to The Facilities Group family, marks the fourteenth company to join The Facilities Group since inception. JaniTech joins one of the fastest growing national providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the United States, with additional acquisitions expected in 2023.
The Facilities Group – The Facilities Group partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while maintaining brand legacy and driving high powered technology to provide the best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit http://www.thefacilitiesgroup.com
Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth.
Revolent is distinct because we intentionally built our enterprise to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and its stakeholders driven by our experience, capital, and professional network. We combine a long-term hold period, with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit http://www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Dwight Tesoro, The Facilities Group, 1 18134212516, dtesoro@revolentcapitalsolutions.com
SOURCE The Facilities Group
