Award presented to the agency for attaining the highest overall rating based on performance
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Essex Agency, Inc. has been named Vermont's 2021 Diamond Achiever by Patriot Insurance Company. The annual award is presented to the highest performing agency based on set criteria including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention. Each year, the top Patriot Insurance Company agencies receive the Diamond Achiever award in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments for the previous year.
"Our agency partners work hard, so it is always exciting to announce our Diamond Achiever awards. The 2021 Diamond Achiever, The Essex Agency, has shown their relentless efforts and commitment to our mutual customers," shared Patriot Insurance Company President and CEO Lincoln Merrill, Jr.
The results achieved by the team at The Essex Agency, Inc. in 2021 helped the agency become one of the most successful among Patriot Insurance Company's more than 115 independent agencies.
"We at The Essex Agency are so honored to be this year's Diamond Achiever Award winner," said John Handy, Vice President, The Essex Agency. "What a great partnership this has been. Thank you all for everything!"
The Essex Agency, Inc. has been working with Patriot Insurance Company since 1993 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Partner independent insurance agency partners.
About Patriot Insurance
Patriot Insurance has been providing peace of mind for families and businesses in New England for over 50 years. Headquartered in Yarmouth, Maine, we are a regional carrier offering business, home, auto, life, and surety products backed by local, autonomous claims, loss control, and underwriting teams. We work exclusively with independent agents who can give our customers the personal guidance and service they deserve. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. Patriot Insurance is financially sound, with an AM Best rating of "A" (Excellent).
Media Contact
Marcia Merando, Patriot Insurance Company, 989-652-6121, marcia.merando@fmins.com
SOURCE Patriot Insurance Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.